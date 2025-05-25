Challenger Wealth Management Purchases New Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Challenger Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,225 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. TJX Companies makes up about 1.1% of Challenger Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.65.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $125.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.01 and a 52 week high of $135.85. The stock has a market cap of $140.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.