Instrumental Wealth LLC Invests $215,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Instrumental Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $654.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.25.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE MA opened at $564.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $540.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $588.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,692,629.36. The trade was a 15.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total value of $85,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,394.75. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,207 shares of company stock worth $12,664,529. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

