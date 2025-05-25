United Advisor Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

United Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $285.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

