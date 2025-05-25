United Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

United Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.48.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $228.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.42. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total transaction of $184,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,026,834.58. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

