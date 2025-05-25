Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Invests $7.06 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,063,000. Home Depot accounts for about 1.8% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,251,142,000 after purchasing an additional 875,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,525,046,000 after purchasing an additional 257,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $5,032,910,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,455,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,845,098,000 after purchasing an additional 647,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,726,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,857 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $363.17 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $359.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.19. The firm has a market cap of $361.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

