Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Shares of PFE opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $132.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

