Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 31,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $116.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.65. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $99.21 and a 52 week high of $125.27. The company has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.81.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

