466 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE LMT opened at $469.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $418.88 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $461.70 and a 200-day moving average of $476.97.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.