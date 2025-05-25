740 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $309.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.10. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $211.54 and a 12 month high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

