Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc Makes New $430,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 413.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,560,000 after buying an additional 579,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,073,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,332,000 after buying an additional 739,252 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

