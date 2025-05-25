B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,770 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.64. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.97 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.2364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

