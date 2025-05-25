Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Stryker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SYK

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $377.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.06 and a 200-day moving average of $376.10. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.