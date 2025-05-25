Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Cuts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE PM opened at $178.23 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.93 and a 12 month high of $178.70. The stock has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.89.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $562,739.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

