Sunbeam Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,935 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 27,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $136.66 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $238.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.66 and its 200 day moving average is $151.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

