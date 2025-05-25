Challenger Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Challenger Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of TSM opened at $192.16 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The stock has a market cap of $996.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

