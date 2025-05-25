Challenger Wealth Management Invests $437,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Challenger Wealth Management bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 469.8% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of PAYX opened at $156.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.40 and a 52 week high of $158.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Paychex Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.
Insider Activity at Paychex
In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
