1,742 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by Challenger Wealth Management

Challenger Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Caitlin John LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $407.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $377.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

