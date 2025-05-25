Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Invests $10.34 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,337,000. Mastercard makes up 2.6% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $564.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $588.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $540.36 and a 200-day moving average of $537.92. The company has a market capitalization of $514.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,292.32. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total value of $85,417.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,394.75. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,207 shares of company stock worth $12,664,529 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price (up from $591.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.25.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

