International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Lowered by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.06.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $258.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $163.53 and a 12-month high of $269.28. The firm has a market cap of $240.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

