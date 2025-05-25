United Advisor Group LLC Has $2 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

United Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 679,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,490,000 after acquiring an additional 18,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $55.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

