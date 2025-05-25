Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,896 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312,895 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,526,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,119,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $194.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.58.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

