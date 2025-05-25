Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 2,577 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 664,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $103.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.90. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

