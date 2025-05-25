Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 227,700 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 227,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,900,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,882 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,521 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211,920 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,149,000 after acquiring an additional 275,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $720,730,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $174.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

