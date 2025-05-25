Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $1,594,216,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $435,786,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 884.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,376 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,099 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $155,407,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $222.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.