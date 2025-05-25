Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 217,000 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 217,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $49,018,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:HON opened at $222.03 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HON. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.57.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

