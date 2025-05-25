Aurdan Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Aurdan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 56,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,516,000. Ross Stores makes up 3.3% of Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Ross Stores by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Ross Stores by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 662 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $161.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other news, CMO Karen Fleming sold 5,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total value of $671,272.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,826,540.99. The trade was a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total value of $1,481,947.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,868,364. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,398 shares of company stock worth $4,439,950. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Down 9.8%

Shares of ROST stock opened at $137.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.19 and a 200 day moving average of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.36 and a twelve month high of $163.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

