Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,294 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day moving average of $72.26. The company has a market capitalization of $136.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.39%.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

