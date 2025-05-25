Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 56,672 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,000. Walt Disney makes up 1.4% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,313 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $109.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

