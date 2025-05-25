B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $28.66 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,997 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 58,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 134,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $936,000. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,374 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $238,347.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,213.28. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,654 shares of company stock valued at $26,793,380. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.75.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $168.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

