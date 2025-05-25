Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,343,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,885,000. Finally, Strategent Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $416,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $582.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $556.74 and its 200 day moving average is $583.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

