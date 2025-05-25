Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,710 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 127,070 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $59,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,417 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,414,000. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Warm Springs Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,109,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $145.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $159.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,507.82. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total transaction of $523,308.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,374,385.96. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,305. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.