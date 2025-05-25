123,549 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 123,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.44. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

