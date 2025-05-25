1,471 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by Putney Financial Group LLC

Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.73.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $72.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

