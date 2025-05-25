Michels Family Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $81.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

