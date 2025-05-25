Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 166.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,207 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 2.0% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $509.24 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.89. The firm has a market cap of $319.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

