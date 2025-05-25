Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $225.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
