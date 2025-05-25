Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $225.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.