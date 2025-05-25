Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Buys Shares of 3,748 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. American Trust boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 19,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.95.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $183.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.32. The company has a market capitalization of $324.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 18,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $3,853,399.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,401.36. The trade was a 62.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,693 shares of company stock worth $22,282,985. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

