H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Reduces Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,838 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $4,321,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2,507.9% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $2,861,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $543,263.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,599.80. This represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $141,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,936.08. This trade represents a 7.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,011 shares of company stock valued at $13,038,373 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $273.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $262.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 26.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.59.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

