iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Increased by Instrumental Wealth LLC

Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 13.6% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 123,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. American Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 182,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,536,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $101.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.33. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14. The company has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

