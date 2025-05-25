Garde Capital Inc. Has $16.39 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 204.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,266 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Garde Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $16,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 67,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

