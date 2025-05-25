Instrumental Wealth LLC Acquires 318 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.4% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 27,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Barclays cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE CVX opened at $136.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $238.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.