United Advisor Group LLC Sells 180 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

United Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.5% of United Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W lowered United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $95.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.37 and its 200-day moving average is $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 95.63%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

