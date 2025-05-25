The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Lowered by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $5,244,463,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $1,010,685,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,222,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,398,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,560 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,395,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,107,000 after buying an additional 2,703,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.52.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $165.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.33. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $156.58 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $6,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,817.68. This trade represents a 61.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,520 shares of company stock valued at $10,999,268 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

