Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $416.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.68. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $366.32 and a 1-year high of $451.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.92.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

