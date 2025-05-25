Perennial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 41,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,000. Honeywell International makes up about 2.1% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 42,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $222.03 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.