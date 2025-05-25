Promising Growth Stocks Worth Watching – May 24th

BlackRock, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Blackstone are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies whose earnings and revenues are expected to grow at an above-average rate compared with the overall market. Such firms typically reinvest most of their profits into expansion, research and development, or market penetration rather than paying dividends. Investors buy growth stocks primarily for capital appreciation, accepting higher valuation multiples and greater volatility in exchange for the potential of stronger long-term returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BLK traded down $5.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $964.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,873. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $149.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $920.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $977.70. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $752.30 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLK

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NVO stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.26. 6,502,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,685,864. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $301.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,608,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,373. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Featured Articles