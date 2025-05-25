Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires 51,428 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,828 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 51,428 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Onefund LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 9,662 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of DIS opened at $109.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

