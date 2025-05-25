Armis Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $593,242,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $132,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,135,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,024 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,307,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,104,000 after purchasing an additional 980,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,640,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,550,000 after purchasing an additional 409,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $59.43 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2544 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.