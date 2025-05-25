Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,383 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,102.79.

Netflix Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,185.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,036.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $961.79. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,211.22. The company has a market capitalization of $504.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total value of $339,124.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,972,180. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,868 shares of company stock worth $138,483,256. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.