Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of VO opened at $266.52 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The company has a market capitalization of $264.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

